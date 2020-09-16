Andy Allen Russ, 63, departed this life unexpectedly on September 2, 2020.
Andy will be forever missed by his wife of 43 years, Sandra Thielbahr Russ; his daughters Kelly Russ Ripley (Marc) and Kristen Russ; mother, Darlene Friday (Gordon); sister, Jean Hader (Ed); father-in-law, Glenn Rickard; and sister-in-law, Jenny Thielbahr. He will be greatly missed by his nephew, two nieces and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Russ; brother, Kevin Russ and mother-in-law, Jane Rickard.
Andy was born in Sacramento, CA on January 10, 1957. His formative years were spent in Chico and Rancho Cordova, CA.
Andy was a graduate of Cordova High School and earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Computer Science from California State University, Sacramento. His career spanned 41 years with technology companies throughout Silicon Valley, most recently at Cisco.
Donations in Andy's memory may be made to the Parkinson Association of Northern California.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
