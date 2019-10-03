|
Ann Cretin passed away peacefully on September 19th after a battle with cancer and kidney disease. Ann was a teacher, coach, volunteer, and mentor who touched countless lives, and was a friend to many over the years. Ann is survived by her 5 children, Lee Cretin of Santa Rosa, Monica Wilson of Fullerton, Claire Cretin of Morgan Hill, Barry Creighton of Winter Park, FL and Wayne Cretin of Santa Barbara, along with 5 Grandchildren and one great grandchild (Trevor and Summer Creighton, Casey Cretin, Shawna and Lindsay Wilson, and Olivia Cretin)
Ann was born in Los Angeles on September 13, 1927, along with her identical twin, Margaret. The girls grew up Pasadena, CA, along with their brother Patrick. Ann attended St Elizabeth School, Pasadena HS, Santa Barbara City College, graduated from UC Santa Barbara, and earned a Masters of Arts Degree from San Francisco State University.
Ann taught at Live Oak High School, with her husband Joe. During her many years at Live Oak, Ann taught PE, Home Economics and Math. She was heavily involved in the GAA (Girls Athletic Association), and coached Swimming, Tennis, and Badminton. After her retirement from the classroom, Ann continued to teach Adaptive PE at Gavilan College in Gilroy.
Ann spent many years volunteering for many different organizations. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, teaching swimming lessons. Ann was a longtime board member of the Morgan Hill Swim Club, as well as an AAU meet official, and scorekeeper. Ann was an excellent athlete herself, w continuing to swim regularly at well into her 80's. Ann was also a long time volunteer and leader for the Paradise Valley 4H Club, as project leader in cooking, sewing, food preservation, demonstration day, favorite foods day, the Santa Clara County Fair, and many other 4H activities. Ann's longest service was to St Catherine Parish in Morgan Hill. Ann did the flower arrangements for Sunday Mass, and later took over the Altar Boy schedule, served as a Catechism teacher, Eucharistic Minister, and later spent many years helping count the Sunday donations. She also sewed quilts for church projects in Africa, sewed wedding dresses and beautiful Christmas and first communion dresses for her grandchildren. After her retirement from classroom teaching, Ann became involved in Habitat for Humanity, eventually serving on the board.
Ann lived a long and full life. She was beloved by her friends and family, and spent her long life serving others. Certainly a life well lived, and Ann will be missed by all her family.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019