ANN PRICE (MAUL) a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and a generous, doting grandmother, left us on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Morgan Hill, California. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Ann was born on September 23, 1926, in Fresno, California, to Jakob and Amalia Maul, German immigrants from the Volga Region in Russia. She graduated from Washington High School in 1944 and attended Business College where she studied bookkeeping. She worked as a bookkeeper until she met and married the love of her life, James Price on September 3, 1949, in Fresno, California. Ann took time away from work to raise three daughters. Then when her daughters were off to college, she and Jim started ASCO Air Conditioning Co., a very successful small business. Ann and Jim enjoyed a loving partnership for 54 years, until Jim's death in 2004.

Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Nana", as she was known, was an important part of their lives from the moment they were born, providing advice, cooking wonderful German dishes, celebrating birthdays and important life events including school graduations and weddings.

Ann was an avid world traveler. She and Jim visited many countries, and enjoyed experiencing different cultures. They were some of the first Americans to visit China when it opened up to the West in the 1970s. She took great delight in recounting her experiences during that trip.

Ann was also an avid reader, a great cook, a warm and wonderful hostess, a devoted Christian, and a life-long patriot who loved her country.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sandy, Sherry and Beth, her nine grandchildren, Chris, Patrick, Brendan, Brianna, Amanda, Ashley, Daniel, Alexis and Ryan, and her five great grandchildren, Cayson, Tanner, Nico, Mia, and JJ.

Ann will be interned at Mount Hope Cemetery where she will join her husband Jim in eternal peace. Private services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations in Ann Price's name be made to Advent Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 607, Morgan Hill, CA 95038.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store