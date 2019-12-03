|
Arthur Merwin Gunter, 83, of Morgan Hill, CA, passed away at home on November 30, 2019. He is survived by Mary Lou, his loving wife of 59 years; his children, Shelli Bettencourt of Morgan Hill, Troy Gunter of Morgan Hill, Britt Gunter of Gilroy, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Merwin was born on July 10, 1936, in San Luis Obispo and moved to Morgan Hill at the age of 12. A graduate of Live Oak High School and San Jose State University, Merwin went on to establish his career as an industrial arts teacher at Branham and Leigh High Schools, impacting the lives of hundreds of students during his 33 years in education.
In his spare time, Merwin was an avid photographer and enjoyed coaching soccer for Branham High School and his children's youth leagues. Upon retiring, Merwin created countless memories trekking the world with Mary Lou, with his favorite excursion of all-time being the Gaither Homecoming Alaska Cruise. Perhaps his greatest joy in retirement was being the on-call babysitter for the most precious jewels in his life, his grandchildren.
A celebration of Merwin's life will take place on Friday, December 6, at 11:00am at Crossroads Christian Center in Morgan Hill. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019