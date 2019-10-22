|
Born in Illinois in 1936 along with his twin sister, Shirley Miller, to Gustave and Florence.
A U.S. Army veteran, attendee of the University of Illinois Architecture Profession, Illinois Institute of Technology, Art Institute Chicago, and the Art Center School Pasadena for Industrial Design. Bernie worked at various tech companies and left Hewlett Packard as an Industrial Designer. He later started his own business with his wife, Lorraine.
In his retirement, Bernie took advantage of his Swedish Viking heritage and became a world adventure traveler. All 7 continents, over 80 countries, including the Arctic and Antarctica on Russian Ice Breakers.
Bernia was an avid photographer. A car enthusiast who owned a Studabaker Commander, Austin Healy Roadster, Porsch 911, and a Mercedes convertible.
He was the past President and proud member of the Rotary Morgan Hill. He loved and sheltered his animals. He was also an organ donor. Bernie was a great man, loyal friend and wonderful husband.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine, of 57 years, and many nephews and nieces.
He will have a military honor service at a later date.
We all will miss Bernie.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2019