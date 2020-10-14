Calvin Narvaez, born and died in San Jose, CA, leaves his wife Carol of 53 years, a niece and caregiver of Jerome, ID, his sister Charlotte Burke of Sacramento and several nieces and nephews.
He was an independent insurance broker and real estate broker in San Francisco, Redwood City and the Peninsula.
He and Carol retired to Morgan Hill, CA in 1977 and enjoyed flying, travelling in their motorhome, sailing on the San Francisco Bay and playing billiards with friends at Woodland Estates Mobile Home Park.
Calvin served his country serving in both the Marine Corps and Air Force as well as being a member of the Gilroy Elks, SIRS and American Legion.
Services will be held at a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
