Carmen Morales, native of Montana, resident of Morgan Hill passed away on July 15, 2019. She is survived by her sons and daughter; Anthony from Hercules, Jerry Lee from San Jose, Oscar from Cornelius, Oregon, Mario from Morgan Hill and daughter Colleen from Manteca, ten grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, two brothers, Benny and Jesse from New Mexico.

Carmen was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the United States. She was a yard duty worker for St. Catherine's Catholic school for ten years and a volunteer for the Morgan Hill Senior Center. Her hobbies were crossword puzzles, reading, knitting and gardening.

A visitation and vigil service will be held at Lima-Campagna-Johnson Funeral Home at 17720 Monterey Street in Morgan Hill on Monday, July 22. The visitation will be at 5 pm and the vigil service will follow at 6 pm.

A Mass will be held Tuesday at 11 am at St. Catherine of Alexandria at 17400 Peak Ave. in Morgan Hill. Published in Morgan Hill Times from July 22 to July 29, 2019