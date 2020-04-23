|
Cherie McGrath passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. She lived in Morgan Hill from 1979-2002 actively participating in numerous education, sports and arts projects throughout the community. Cherie was a member of the MHUSD Board of Education for several years and served as president for two years. She additionally worked at and co-owned the Morgan Hill Seed Company gift shop. Born and raised in the St. Louis area, Cherie graduated from the University of Missouri in 1958 as outstanding female athlete of her class. Cherie and her husband Robert celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in 2019. She will be missed by her husband, two sons, sister, two loving grandchildren and many friends.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2020