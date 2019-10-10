Home

Christopher Hopwood


1964 - 2019
Christopher Hopwood, 55, of Burnley, England passed away on October 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jane, sons Sam and Ben, daughter Holly, parents Colin and Patricia, brother Stephen, and best friend Toby (the dog). Chris enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and watching soccer. He'll be remembered for his easy manner and friendly demeanor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Chris' life will be celebrated with a private gathering of family and friends.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
