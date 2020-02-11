|
Christopher R. Higdon went peacefully to his Lord and Savior on January 30, 2020. He was at home surrounded in love by wife Shirley, sons Christopher Ray, Jr., Robert Jeffory, Joseph A., his sister, Jane Reid Higdon, and grandson, Kyle. Additionally, he is survived by a brother and sister in Joplin, Missouri: Anne Ketcham and Daniel Higdon and brother Yancey "Buddy" of Longmont, Colorado. He was blessed with a large extended family including daughters-in-law Julianne, Yunisleidis, and Christina, sisters-in-law Danae, Kim, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Chris followed the multigenerational family tradition in the floral industry. He struck out on his own independently with his wife of 52 years, Shirley, by his side and started his own business in floral transportation in 1988. His business has flourished with offices in San Jose, California and Miami, Florida and is currently managed and operated by son, Jeff. Chris was well respected and loved as a husband, father, grandfather, employer, loyal friend, and confidante. He was our rock, our foundation. When a friend or family was in need, Chris could be counted on for help. Over the years this proved true with family, friends, and employees. He will be missed. The charities he supported were Birthright of San Jose, , and .
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020