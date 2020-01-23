|
|
|
Beloved son, brother, husband and grandfather walked with our lord January 12th, 2020. Clarence was married for 61 years to La Don and raised his three children Gregory, Ronald, and Dianna in Morgan Hill for 28 years before retiring to Arnold where he spent the remainder of his life. There will be a celebration of life for Clarence on February 1st at 12pm at the Grace Church of Lockeford. To know more of Clarence's death and in lieu of flowers, please visit and donate to the following GoFundMe www.gf.me/u/xc6hgm.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020