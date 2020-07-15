?Connie Jean Rosenberg Vendetti our beloved Mother, Grandmother and friend passed away unexpectedly on June 27. She was 76. Born to Elmer & Evelyn Rosenberg of Sherburn Minnesota, she was the middle child of five.?She has lived in California for over 50 years. She has spent the last 42 years living in Morgan Hill CA. She loved the community and was happy to call it home.?She worked at Rosso's furniture for many years and truly loved her job. She still wanted to go to work up to her final days.?Christmas was her favorite holiday. It didn't matter if it was January or December she was always planning how to decorate for the next holiday season. I'm pretty sure she had something to do with Christmas in July !?Connie is survived by her children Lisa Evans of Morgan Hill, Jodi Jud and her husband Craig of Morgan Hill and Kenny Evans of Watsonville CA. She had six grandchildren that she loved dearly. Evan Miller, Morgan, Lauren and Dylan Jud, Tyler and Ryan Evans.?Her absence has left an empty spot in all of our hearts and we miss her every day.?Rest Peacefully Mama…. We Love You





