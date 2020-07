Or Copy this URL to Share

Dick Tani was born on September 22, 1931 in Morro Bay, CA. He passed away on July 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Mitsuye Tani and son Ricky. Services have been held at Lima-Campagna-Johnson Funeral Home in Morgan Hill, CA.

