|
|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Donald Silburne Edgar passed away surrounded by friends and family on November 7, 2019. Diagnosed with cancer just a few months prior, Don lived his last days as he had every other day-with his kindness, sense of humor and positive attitude leading the way.
Don was born in Emporium, Pennsylvania on January 11, 1941. He was one of eight children who was known for his quiet but mischievous nature, boisterous laugh, trademark dimple, and twinkle in his blue eyes. Don joined the Navy shortly after high school graduation, eventually migrating to California where he met the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Maria Antonieta Cisneros ("Toni"). He and Toni moved to Morgan Hill to raise their two daughters, and Don established a 32-year career as an Air Conditioning Mechanic for Onizuka Air Force Base in Sunnyvale.
Don liked hunting, fishing, boating, enjoying nature, and cherished the little things in life like a coffee and donut with friends, 60s music, the SF Giants, fresh flowers, a good meal followed by a decadent dessert, wind chimes, and walks in the park. However, nothing filled Don with more pride or joy than his family. Being a grandfather to six grandchildren was one of his greatest accomplishments, and a job he excelled at. The best compliment Don could receive was a chuckle or an eye roll in response to one of his notoriously corny dad/grandpa jokes.
Don is survived by his wife Toni Edgar, daughters Elizabeth Edgar and Maryanne Birck, son-in laws John Camacho and Dan Birck, and grandchildren Keenan Camacho, Nathen Camacho, Madison Camacho, Evan Birck, Cooper Birck, and Bennett Birck. He is also survived by his siblings Ronald Edgar, Harold Edgar, Charles Morton, Lena Shandor, and Kathy Breithaupt. He was preceded in death by his sister Helen Whysong and brother Ernie Edgar.
We will pay tribute to Don by celebrating his life on Saturday, December 7th at 2pm in the El Toro Room at the Morgan Hill Community Center, located at 17000 Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, CA. We would like to request that attendees dress in color as a tribute to the vibrant life Don led. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to Operation Freedom Paws, which honors Don's veteran status as well as his love for animals (operationfreedompaws.org).
Don will be greatly missed, but forever in our hearts.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019