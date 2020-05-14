Sadly we announce the death of Emanuel "Jesse" Camarena. Born in Madera, California; Died peacefully with family by his side at his Morgan Hill home. Survived by his best friend and wife of almost 31 years, Nancy. Also leaves behind a large family of nine children, nine stepchildren, almost 50 grandchildren, and a brother; predeceased by a son and a stepdaughter. Jesse was a Jehovah's Witness, who loved his God Jehovah and loved speaking about Him and His purpose for mankind, where sickness and death will be no more. Jesse looked forward to this promise, not just for himself, but his whole family and all those he loved (Revelation 21:3,4).

