|
|
|
Frank Philip Sigona, born on May 28, 1952 to John and Rose Sigona, passed on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his son Phil, his daughters Leyana and Lani Rae, his brothers Johnny Jr., Carmelo, Joey, Paul, his sister Marilyn, his mother Rose, and his eight grandchildren. We love you Papa Pancho!
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 15th with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home in Morgan Hill. A Mass will be celebrated on Monday March 16th at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine's Church in Morgan Hill followed by a burial at Mount
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020