|
|
|
George James "Chip" Chiappetta passed away on December 15, 2019, just one month shy of his 96th birthday. He is survived by his wife Thelma, daughters Nancy (John), Debbie (Daniel), Bonnie (Rod), Kathy (Roger), and Cyndi (Juan), nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several siblings, nieces and nephews.
George served 36 years in the Air Force and was a veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He was a long time resident of Morgan Hill and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Private services were held with full military honors at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Chip's memory to (WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.ORG" target="_blank">WWW..ORG).
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, 2020