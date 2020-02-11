|
|
|
Gerald (Jerry) Dommer passed peacefully at his home after battling cancer for two years. He was surrounded by his devoted wife Janet Hopson Dommer, his loving daughters Barri Jean Dommer and Alisa Maret Wetzel, and Barri's partner Chris Bratt. Jerry's friends and family will always remember and cherish his warmth, humor, energy, and outstanding talent.
Jerry was born to Carl and Margaret Dommer of Moorehead, MN. He grew beside older brother Donald Duane Dommer (now living with his wife Shelley in Kensington, CA). Jerry was popular, a good student, and won state-level track medals. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Minnesota in Architecture. Until he quit in his 20s, he loved to hunt in the Minnesota woods. He remained active and athletic throughout life as an avid golfer, tennis player, hiker, biker, skier, traveler, and builder.
In his private life, Jerry was a beloved father, guide, and artistic role model to Barri and Alisa. He remained friends with their mother, Karen Monson. Jerry and Jan married in 1994, and for 25 years, they loved each other deeply and joyfully. They worked and played hard, travelled the world, and renovated several homes together. Jerry found great pleasure in his friends, his extended family, and his grandchildren Emily and Evan Wetzel.
In his professional life, Jerry excelled at architectural design and residential and commercial planning. Dozens of his much-admired buildings and projects stand throughout California. He also created pottery, paintings, sculptures, silkscreens, and other artworks that his family treasures. Jerry was an active volunteer and board member for local organizations including Rotary Club of Morgan Hill and the South Valley Symphony.
Family and friends will gather to remember Jerry's full and wonderful life: February 22, 2020, The Grange, 30 4th Street, Morgan Hill, CA. Doors open at 12:30, service starts at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Jerry can be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, pcf.org; South Valley Symphony, southvalleysymphony.org; or to other favorite charities.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020