Irene Reiko Yasui, resident of Morgan Hill.



After over 50 years of marriage to devoted husband, Richard Yasui, Irene passed away a week before her 75th birthday, on March 3, 2020. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son Ryan (Christina Chang) and their children Calla, and Remy; her son Robert and his daughter Tamika; and her son Ross (Joanne).



Her most joyful and caring life will be greatly missed by all of her many relatives and friends. Irene was born in Rohwer, AK in an American internment camp following the end of WWII to Kazuto (d. 2020) and Miyako Kawaguchi (d. 1982). For over 70 years, Irene had the privilege of calling Morgan Hill her home.



In a teaching career that stretched over 40 years with the San Jose USD, she shared her gigantic heart, boundless energy, and infectious smile with countless students and her teacher colleague friends. In retirement, although her bucket list of adventures and travels had just begun, it was the precious time with her family and friends that she cherished the most.



Funeral services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store