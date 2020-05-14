Or Copy this URL to Share

Longtime Morgan Hill and San Martin resident Jim Alter passed away April 23, 2020, in Gilroy. He was 91 years of age. Jim was born at the Presidio of Monterey and was the son of the late Jacob Alter and Alice Jemm Alter. After 37 years with Pacific Gas and Electric, Jim retired in 1990. He previously served in the US Army Reserves and the Morgan Hill Police Auxiliary. Other organizations that benefited from Jim's involvement in the community were the Morgan Hill Parks and Recreation Commission, and Boy Scout Troop 799. He was an active volunteer with the Morgan Hill Swim Club, Morgan Hill Fish and Game, San Martin Lions, and the Gilroy Elks Lodge. Jim and his wife, Leonne, were Charter Members of Advent Lutheran Church. His legacy in the community has truly left an impact. As an outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Traveling to most states in the US, as well as Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, became an important part of his life.Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Leonne Alter of Morgan Hill, and two sons, Bruce Alter (wife Julie) of Morgan Hill, Rich Alter (wife Pam) of Biltmore Lake, NC. He is also loved by four grandchildren, Ryan Alter of Morgan Hill, Whitney Alter of Los Gatos, Derek Alter (wife Caroline) of Nashville, and Brett Alter (wife Jaclyn) of Cleveland. Four great-grandchildren who always brought Papa joy are Colin, Carsen, Cole, and Brinley. Wonderful memories of Jim are treasured by his sister Ruth Johnson of Morgan Hill and numerous nieces and nephews. Three sisters, Virginia Walsh, Grace Sturla, and Marion Berlier Houser, predeceased their brother.Private family services were held Thursday, April 30. A "Celebration of Life" public gathering in his honor will be planned later this summer once social distancing restrictions are lifted. He will be greatly missed.For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford www.supportlpch.org ) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . (( www.stjudes.org

