On September 21st, God needed an angel and he reached down and chose Jim. Jim was born on May 15, 1950 in Syracuse, New York. At the age of 5, he moved to California and called it home from that point on. Following high school, he joined the military and became a proud Marine serving in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed a long career in healthcare where he met his wife Corine. Once his two children were born, he became the most dedicated dad anyone could ask for, coaching their sports and attending all their extracurricular functions. His proudest accomplishment was his family. He lived life to the fullest and his happiest moments were spending time with family and friends. His fun sense of humor will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Corine Bernard-Ball, children Justin Bernard (Amanda) and Hayley Bernard and brother Bud Near. He will be truly missed. In memory of Jim, please make donations to The Villa Siena Foundation, 1855 Miramonte Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94040 or villa-siena.org
