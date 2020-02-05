|
|
|
Jan Stoker Paradis, 78, of Morgan Hill, CA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 with family at her side after a life-long struggle with Muscular Dystrophy. She is survived by her sister Kay Fowler, along with her daughters Robin Gowen, Arleen Felt, and Coreen Bossio, her five grandchildren Garrett Bossio, Jamie Bossio, Erin Gowen, Ryan Felt, and Kevin Felt, and her four great-grandchildren.
Jan graduated from San Benito High School in Hollister in 1959 and attended college at San Francisco State University. Jan was married to Bill Paradis for 25 years, during which time she and her family lived in California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Minnesota. Jan has lived in Morgan Hill for the past 20 years.
Jan will be remembered by her many friends and family for her great courage, kindness and love for her family. Jan's beloved twin sister, Joan Stoker Gallagher, who she spoke to almost daily in their mutual support of each other's struggle with MD, also passed away on October 20, 2019. A Memorial Service honoring the lives of both Jan and Joan will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Morgan Hill.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020