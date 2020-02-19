|
|
|
Jay Olvera was born on November 3, 1961 in Surpise, Arizona to Minnie & Pedro Olvera. He passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at the age of 58 after complications from an accident. He passed at Kaiser in Santa Clara (He had excellent care at Kaiser). He is survived by brothers: David Olvera, Pete Olvera, Ed Olvera, Victor Olvera & sisters: Ana Lee & Cindy Olvera and cousins, nieces and nephews. He graduated from Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill. He loved Bruce Lee movies & enjoyed dancing. He will be missed. Private Services were held on February 13, 2020 at
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetary, Santa Cruz, Ca.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020