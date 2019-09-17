|
|
Jerry Lynn Hatcher
May 10, 1933 to July 23, 2019
France Joan (Jo) Whitman Hatcher
December 4, 1933 to April 11, 2019
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Jerry Hatcher, devoted husband, father of four children, with seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild passed away at the age of 86. Jerry was preceded in death by the love of his life, Frances Joan (Jo) Whitman Hatcher, who passed away April, 11th of this year, at the age of 85.
Jerry and Jo were High School sweethearts from Mechanicsville, Iowa, who married in 1952 and enjoyed 66 years of life together. Jerry and Jo lived in various states when younger, but moved to California in 1966, and eventually settled in Morgan Hill, CA, to raise their children.
Jo grew up playing basketball in school and loved watching it on TV. She also loved baseball, auto racing, old movies and entertaining family, friends and neighbors. Jo was a homemaker and Jerry's business partner throughout her life. Known to all as a classy woman, with strong opinions and a strong Christian faith, that was loved by all who knew her.
Jerry had been an engineer at Lockheed Aerospace initially upon arrival to California, but after a few years selling Real Estate part-time, decided to open up Prospectors Realty in 1976. Jerry and Jo grew there offices to four locations in the South County area, and where both active in the Real Estate business community. Jerry went on to serve as President of the San Jose Real Estate Board in 1987. They sold Prospector's Realty in 1989, but stayed active in Real Estate until 2002 when they retired.
It was always said, "Jerry never met a stranger in his life", and everyone who met him believes it. Jerry loved mentoring new agents, collecting John Wayne memorabilia, looking for fine art with Jo, spending time with his family, and selling real estate.
Jerry and Jo are survived by their children, Debra Givens, Kathy Hatcher, Kim DeCarlo and Kelly Hatcher. Sons and daughter in law Roger Givens, Robert Mezzetti Sr. Tim DeCarlo and Debbie Hatcher, Grandchildren Jennifer Kosai (Brandon) , Ashley DeCarlo, Nicole Givens, Kerri Wyke (Brent), Timmy DeCarlo, Trevor Givens and Kyle Hatcher, and great granddaughter Makenna Kosai.
The family will be holding a private ceremony to share stories and celebrate their long lives together.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 26, 2019