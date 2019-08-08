|
|
JoAnn LaPearle Sheets, 87, of Morgan Hill passed away on August 1, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to Harold and Eda Kiel on November 17, 1931 in Marshall, Minnesota. She has two sisters, Elaine Wilson and LaVonne Bierman, and one brother, Wayne Kiel (predeceased). JoAnn graduated from Lynd High School in 1949 and received nurses training from Glenwood Hills Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married her high school sweetheart, Dwayne Sheets in 1951. Together they raised five boys: Randy, Joel, Jim, Bryon and Jeff. She is survived by Dwayne, her boys, eight grandchildren: Jared, Erin, Madeline, Alyssa, Brandt, Nicole, Jonathon, and Jordan, and one great granddaughter: Kenston. JoAnn and Dwayne resided in Morgan Hill for the past 42 years. JoAnn started her own successful interior design business (JoAnn's Custom Interiors) and was active in community organizations, including Women in Touch of Morgan Hill. She was artistically talented, but her proudest accomplishment was raising five boys who loved her dearly. She and Dwayne enjoyed boating, traveling and a loving and committed relationship for 68 years. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, 3:00-4:00 pm at Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home, 17720 Monterey St., Morgan Hill. A celebration of JoAnn's life will follow immediately afterwards.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, 2019