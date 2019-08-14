|
Joanne Gustaveson, of Morgan Hill, passed away with family by her side on August 6, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Jonna Dunne, her son, Jeff Gustaveson, her daughter-in-laws, Janina and Amber Gustaveson, nine grandchildren, and her sister Bonnie Price, and brother Joe Westfall. She was greeted in Heaven by her Husband, Jerry, and her son, Jimmy.
Joanne was a teacher for 45 years, and most recently worked at Target for fun. She enjoyed playing bunco, knitting, and belonged to Morgan Hill's flower lovers club. Her biggest joy was being a grandmother and would never miss one of their activities.
She will be dearly missed, but we know she is always with us. Her funeral will be held at Saint Catherine Church in Morgan Hill on Friday, August 23rd at 11 am.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22, 2019