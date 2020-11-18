John Angelo Dossetti, age 96, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 6, 2020 in Morgan Hill, CA, with his daughters at his bedside.
John was preceded in death by his father and mother, his wife Mary, daughter Joanne Zeimet, and all of his siblings: brothers Michael, Silvio, Albert Dossetti and sisters Mary von Euw, Ann Rapozo, and Gloria Fields. He is survived by his loving daughters, Kathleen Dossetti of San Jose, CA and Lisa Oliver (Ken) of Morgan Hill; grandson Adam Guzman (Dianna), granddaughter Kendra Oliver, and great-grandsons Logan and Tyler Guzman, all of San Jose; Gary Zeimet of Rio, WI, and Arthur and Donna Guzman of Hollister. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
John will always be remembered for his positive, fun-loving, lively presence, signature pasta sauce, cooking for family gatherings, reunions and holidays, and making people laugh. He always, always had a funny story! Up to the very end, John still had an incredibly firm handshake, most likely due to all the years of milking cows!
For Funeral Service and Burial information, please contact the family.
