On Friday April 3, 2020 John David Atkins, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 91.
John was born on June 15, 1928 in Morgan Hill, CA to Dorothea and Homer Atkins. John received his bachelor of arts, teaching credential and masters from San Jose State University. He also worked on his doctorate in Southeastern Asian History at Michigan State University. John was called to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War.
On August 6, 1960 he married Betty Perkins and they raised one daughter Kimberly, and two sons, Kirk and Kraig.
John taught for San Jose Unified School district for over 45 years, and Morgan Hill Unified for several years, where he touched many young lives.
John had a passion for history, geography and hiking. He enjoyed traveling to exotic destinations and learning about new cultures. He had an excitement and strong affection for Yosemite National Park, where he and his family spent countless summers hiking and enjoying the beauty of the high country. John was known for his wit, compassion for others, and his ability to connect with young people.
John was preceded in death by his mother Dorothea, his father Homer, and his sister Roberta Bolin. He is survived by his wife Betty and his children Kim, Kirk (wife Jean), Kraig (wife Ellyn), his brother Robert Atkins, his grandchildren Hagen, Kayleigh, Nolan, Kody and Hannah Rose.
If you would like to contribute a donation in his honor please send your donation online to the Yosemite Conservancy.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020