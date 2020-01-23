|
Karen Lynn Raggio Ferriera passed away peacefully on Friday. Karen touched many lives with her caring nature.
Karen was born in San Jose Ca. & graduated in 1980 from Live Oak HS in Morgan Hill and earned her bachelorís degree in Retail Marketing from Santa Clara University.
During school she supported herself working first at Carousel in Morgan Hill, then later at Bullockís in San Jose.
Following her graduation, Karen forged a very successful career in retail holding management positions in Bullockís, then later both as a buyer in Kitchen appliances for Macyís, and finally as a store manger for the Macyís Monterey store.
She later moved to Jones of New York managing their store upon the opening of the Gilroy Outlets.
Karen gave up her full-time career at the birth of her first child Andrea & remained an amazing mother to Andrea and her brother Alex, all while supporting Derekís financial planning practices part time in HR & finance.
While in High School she marched in the National Champion Live Oak Emerald Regime marching band under Mike & Crickett Rubino, and also participated in the Rose Bowl and Orange Bowl parades as a clarinet.
She was an amazing lover and advocate for her many cats & dogs. She loved to feed the hummingbirds in her backyard and watch them play & feed. She had a green thumb and loved growing her orchids & sharing them as they bloomed with her neighbors, family, and friends. Her favorite vacation was sunning on the beaches of Hawaii where she spent many happy days dipping in the waves between reading her romance novels.
Karen is survived by her husband Derek, her daughter Andrea of Kailua, Hi., and son Alex of Los Angeles, Ca. She is survived by her parents Karl & Linda Raggio of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Her brother and sister-in-law Jeff & Nancy Raggio & her niece Sofia of San Carlos California; her sister Kim Vega of Morgan Hill California, & niece Mandi Hawkins, & her two great nieces Aliya, Andrea, & great nephew Mateo & their father Israel Banuelos;
She is also survived by nieces Jasmine Higgins & Lillah Ferriera, nephews Elias, Aidan, & Noah Ferrier.
Friends & family are invited to a memorial service at Campagna LIMA-CAMPAGNA-JOHNSON FUNERAL HHOME 17720 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 26. A Celebration of life will follow at P & V Vineyards 10155 Dougherty Ave, Morgan Hill.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020