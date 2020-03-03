|
|
|
Kazuto Kawaguchi passed away in his home on February 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mitsue, of 34 years, his daughter Kathleen Schiffner (Robert d. 2014) and her children with Takashi Niizawa: Cheryl, Charlene, Derek and Douglas; and his daughter Irene Yasui (Richard) and their children Ryan, Robert and Ross; his 12 great grandchildren, several step-children and step-grandchildren, plus many more relatives and friends. Kazuto was born in Fresno, CA to Nobuichi and Imayo Kawaguchi. He is preceded in death by his first wife Miyako (d. 1982), his four brothers and two sisters. Kazuto overcame many hardships in his early years. Once released from the relocation camps of WWII, he built a successful business as a strawberry and prune farmer. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing stories of his youth.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, March 8th at the Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center, 16450 Murphy Ave, Morgan Hill.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020