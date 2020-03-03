Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center
16450 Murphy Ave
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kazuto Kawaguchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kazuto Kawaguchi

Send Flowers
Kazuto Kawaguchi Obituary
Kazuto Kawaguchi passed away in his home on February 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mitsue, of 34 years, his daughter Kathleen Schiffner (Robert d. 2014) and her children with Takashi Niizawa: Cheryl, Charlene, Derek and Douglas; and his daughter Irene Yasui (Richard) and their children Ryan, Robert and Ross; his 12 great grandchildren, several step-children and step-grandchildren, plus many more relatives and friends. Kazuto was born in Fresno, CA to Nobuichi and Imayo Kawaguchi. He is preceded in death by his first wife Miyako (d. 1982), his four brothers and two sisters. Kazuto overcame many hardships in his early years. Once released from the relocation camps of WWII, he built a successful business as a strawberry and prune farmer. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing stories of his youth.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, March 8th at the Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center, 16450 Murphy Ave, Morgan Hill.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kazuto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -