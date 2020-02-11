|
|
|
Kelley Christine Ban was born on April 14, 1967 on a beautiful spring day. She passed away February 4th, 2020 in Gilroy, California. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was a graduate of Live Oak High School. Class of 1985, She later attended West Valley College. After college she became Administrative Assistance to the store Manager at Emporium-Capwell in San Jose. After several years she moved on to I.B.M. She worked in Education, supporting classes globally for almost 25 years. Deciding to be closer to home she then chose to work for C-Map in Gilroy, California.
Kelley married Scott Ban of Morgan Hill. They were married in 1994 at the "Mission in Carmel". They were married almost 26 years. They have two beautiful daughters. Kelley became devoted to her children and family. Kelley's accomplishments were many. As a child, she was an excellent gymnast. Kelley was a member of the Almaden Valley Gymnastic Club, Oak Grove Swim Club, and loved to skate at Aloha Skating rink. As a mother, she coached softball, helped with Girlscouts, cheerleading, and Marching Band. Kelley was an Avid skier, exercise/yoga enthusiast, a gardener and cook. Kelley and Scott were also Certified Scuba divers - with dives in Monterey, Catalina, Puerto Vallarta, and Jamaica.
She was a devoted daughter, wife and mother. She was loved by everyone. Kelley had a Love of Life and optimism like no other. She always looked on the bright side of things. She was always ready to "Go To The Beach"!! Monterey was one of her favorites.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Ban of Gilroy, her two daughters. Sister, Jennifer Ludewig and brother-in-law Tache Ludewig. Parents, Larry and Barbara Hoppe of Morgan Hill. Mother-in-law Janet Oliver of Morgan Hill, Brother-in-Law James Kristoff of Morgan Hill. Father-in-Law Rich Ban & Mother-in-law Bonnie Ban. Uncle, Bill Corridan of Saratoga. Great Aunt -Dorothy Rose of Saratoga. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.
We Love You, Kelley!!
A Mass will be held at St. Catherine's of Alexandria Catholic church in Morgan Hill CA. 17400 Peak Avenue on Saturday February 22, at 11:00. Reception to follow.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020