Lucile Malech Merlot died from various ailments and lastly from pneumonia on October 8, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in San Jose. Lucille leaves behind her husband of many years, Matthew (Bud) Merlot; her only surviving brother, Ray Malech; Sister-in-laws Dena, Nancy, and Serena Malech, along with many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Lucille also leaves behind her Step Children: Sherri M., Samone C., April L., and Matthew Merlot Jr. Her loving pet dogs, Black Jack and Pumpkin, will miss her greatly. Lucille was preceeded in death by her Father, Earl; Her Mother, Ruth Stevens Malech; and her Brothers, Alfred, Burt, Paul, and Keith Malech.
In Lieu of flowers, Bud is asking you to please donate to .
A Memorial will be held in honor of Lucille, on November 1st, 2019, 2:00 PM at Lima-Campagna- Johnson Funeral Home, 17720 Monterey Street, Morgan Hill, California.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 30, 2019