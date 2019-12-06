|
|
|
At rest in Morgan Hill, CA Nov 14, 2019. Loving mother of Brian Pike and Michelle Cordeiro. Dear grandmother of Brian Pike Jr. (Rebekah), Justin Cordeiro, and Alek Cordeiro. Great grandmother of Madeleine Pike and Alaina Pike. Madeline also leaves behind her brother John Holley, sister Martha Holley, and sister Ann Wright.
Mrs. Pike was a professional banker who worked at Wells Fargo for the longest time here in Morgan Hill CA. She was well know through out the Morgan Hill community. Madeline assisted with the senior folk homes when she retired from Wells Fargo. She was the 5th generation of native in California.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019