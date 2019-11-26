Home

For more information about
Marilyn Rauschnot
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at their family home
Resources
Marilyn Julia Rauschnot


1934 - 2019
Marilyn Julia Rauschnot Obituary
Marilyn, 85, Gilroy, beloved Wife, Mother, Mama, Sister, Aunt and Friend to many passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Her compassion and love is never ending and will continue to guide us. She is survived by her husband Michael John Rauschnot, with whom she recently celebrated 66 inspiring years of marriage. As well, Marilyn is survived by her Children: Michael (Julia) Rauschnot, Mark (Cheryl) Rauschnot, Marla (Mark) Carroll and Marcell (John) Chapman, 11 loving Grandchildren and 10 beautiful Great Grandchildren. Marilyn will forever be a part of our hearts and souls. We love you Mama! For online condolences please go to http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
