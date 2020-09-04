June 20, 1994 - August 12, 2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Mark Joseph Sepulveda, age 26, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Those who knew Mark will always remember his kind heart and gentle nature.

Mark will be greatly missed by his Father, Frank Sepulveda, his Mother, Kathy Haley, his step parents, Lydia Sepulveda and Rick Haley, his brothers Evan and Alex, his Sisters Kiana, Vanessa and Angelique, his Grandparents, Frank, Sally, and Joe, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends.

Mark is now with his Grandma, Frances and Uncles Joey and Jesus. He will forever be loved here on earth as well as in Heaven.

We Love and Miss you so much Markie…

In Our Hearts

We thought of you today.

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday.

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence.

We often speak your name.

Now all we have are memories.

And your picture in a frame.

Your memories are our keepsake.

With which we'll never part.

God has you in his keeping.

We have you in our heart.

-Unknown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store