On the evening of Saturday, April 11, 2020, Mary Patricia Navas, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at her home in Morgan Hill surrounded by her adoring family. She was 50 years old.
Mary was born July 12, 1969 in Mountain View to Ronald and Lana Anton. She was raised in Sunnyvale and grew up roller skating, listening to '70s and '80s music on a record player, and spending time with her close friends and younger siblings, James and Karen. She would accompany her family on frequent trips to Redding to spend time with her grandparents as well as cousins, Laurie, Julie, and her uncle, Wayne and aunt, Lalah.
Mary graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale and began working for FedEx. She then returned to school and earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Santa Clara University. She served others in the public safety field as a Records Specialist for the Los Altos Police Department and considered her cherished co-workers part of her extended family.
In 2002, Mary met Lance Navas on a blind date arranged by their mutual friends, Pat and Noreen. The couple were rarely apart after that and married in 2005 at Queen of Apostles in San Jose. Mary's greatest joy in life was her children, Jacob (12) and Sophia (9) who were born over the next few years. Mary was a proud and devoted mother who showered her children with love and cherished every moment with them. She made birthdays and holidays extra special with her always insightful and unique gifts to match their personalities. Always a foodie, Mary enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, and trying new restaurants. She loved animals, Hawaii, the beach, a good book, and going anywhere with Lance, Jacob and Sophia. Mary's best friend in the world was her sister, Karen.
Mary will be missed for her kindness and thoughtfulness, her always cheery disposition, her intelligence and clever wit, and for making every room brighter and a little more fun. In addition to her husband and children, Mary is survived by her parents; her siblings; her brothers and sisters in-law, John, Andy, Grace, and Jenny; six nephews; and two nieces. She is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles in the Anton and Nguyen families.
The families would like to thank the dedicated health care professionals at Kaiser Santa Clara who provided Mary with compassionate care over the last 18 months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020