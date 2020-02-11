|
|
|
On January 31, Susan (Sue) Mister said goodbye to her partner on the dance floor and partner in life for the past 26 years. Mike Mister, 81, passed quickly and peacefully after suffering a traumatic brain injury following a fall.
Mike was born in Yeovil, England and moved to Sunnyvale when he was 7.
He loved teaching life science for 34 years, most of those to 7th graders at Hyde Middle School in Cupertino. Students loved his gentle, kind, encouraging demeanor and the practical jokes he liked playing with the kids and fellow teachers. Mike's classroom was an exciting place with two large boa constrictors, cockatiels, doves, the Iguana, Iggy, Schmecker, a sulphur-crested cockatoo and a green Amazon parrot, Chico.
Mike liked telling how he met his wife in 1990, when Susan asked him to dance. They spent all their years together swing dancing! Many will remember Mike liking to "shake those hips". The couple lived in Gilroy after they married, July 11, 1993.
Mike raised son, Tyce and daughter, Shannon in the Santa Cruz mountains with his first wife, Teri. Tyce and wife Angie gave Mike and Sue three grandsons: Logan (18), Blake (16), Dylan (14), who live in Saipan. After being introduced by Mike and Sue, Shannon married Skylar Thornton and rounded off the family with two daughters, Shiloh (9) and Summer (6). They live in Gilroy so Grandma & Grandpa love being part of their lives. Mike liked teasing the girls, watching their gymnastics, going to Monterey Bay Aquarium and taking them numerous times to Gilroy Gardens, where Mike was a docent.
Mike also played matchmaker for his sister, Anne, who lives in the Santa Cruz Mts. with husband, Richard Henderson. Mike has many nieces and nephews.
Join family and friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Old City Hall Restaurant, 7400 Monterey
St. Gilroy, from 11:00-3:00 for "Reflections On Mike's Life".
No flowers please, but Mike loved & respected those in service. Any donations can be made to the organizations where he volunteered: Wreaths Across America - C/O Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, 7471 Monterey Rd, Gilroy 95020 - or - Operation Interdependence - C/O Suzi Kugler, 5830 Hecker Pass Rd, Gilroy 95020
We will all miss his warm, smiling face and generosity.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020