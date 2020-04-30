Mildred Mae "Millie" Mendes (Segura) passed away peacefully at home on April 27. She would have been 100 years old on November 9th. Born in Costa Rica in 1920, Millie came to this country as a child. She attended school in the Bay area and received her nursing degree from Glendale College. She worked as a registered nurse at the Veterans' Administration Hospital in San Francisco for over 20 years. In 1965 Millie married Frank Mendes, a handsome and outgoing native of Hawaii who was a pipefitter by trade. They settled in Gilroy with a succession of small dogs on whom they lavished affection. Frank pre-deceased Millie in 2013.

Millie was loved by many and known for her strong faith and cheerful optimism. She was active in the Gilroy Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years. Millie is survived by her stepchildren Milton Mendes (Christine), Pearl Mendes, Stanley Mendes (Holly) and Verna Harrom Mendes (Danny); her nephews Jerry Segura (Dana) and Phillip Segura (Patti); three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, as well as three grandnieces and their children.

A private service for the family will be held at a future date. Interment will be at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.



