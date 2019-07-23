Minnie G. Barrios, 93, of Morgan Hill, passed away with family by her side on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born December 13, 1925, in Bakersfield, CA to the late Delbert and Rafeala Gonzales. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, Lucio Barrios, and two daughters, Dolores Madrigal and Virginia Gutierrez, seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and her sister Carmen Soto. She is predeceased by eight siblings and one great-grandchild. Minnie was a beautiful, caring person who impacted all she met. She was adored for her charm and grace and caring qualities. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all of her family and all who knew her. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass Service Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Alexandria, Morgan Hill.Interment to follow at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park, Gilroy. Thereafter, a Celebration of Life will be held. Published in Morgan Hill Times from July 23 to July 30, 2019