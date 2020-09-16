1/
Paul Allen Rice
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Allen Rice, born 2/24/1948, Gilroy California, Dies 9/11/2020. Born to Robert and Jean (Allen) Rice. Graduated Live Oak High School, 1966, attended San Jose State, Served as a military policeman in the Air Force 1968 to 1972, serving several bases in the United States and in one tour in Southeast Asia. He owned Paul Rice Signs in Morgan Hill for 40 years before retirement. Many of his signs are still visible in the downtown today, including monument signs at the City Offices. He was a long time Volunteer with the Morgan Hill Historical Society and Morgan Hill Freedom Fest July Fourth Parade, giving of his unique talents.
Predeceased by father, Robert, mother Jean and special grandniece, Mary. Survived by wife of 40 years, Bonni (Bauer), Daughter Corey, Faulkner , grandson, Dustin Faulkner, sister, Robin (Jim) Guynn, nieces, Jennifer (Dave), Chervin and Elizabeth (Kurt) Harper, grandniece, Hallie, Grandnephew, Connor, and many cousins of the Franklin, Allen, Chiri, and Rice families. Per his wishes, no services will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan Hill from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved