Paul Allen Rice, born 2/24/1948, Gilroy California, Dies 9/11/2020. Born to Robert and Jean (Allen) Rice. Graduated Live Oak High School, 1966, attended San Jose State, Served as a military policeman in the Air Force 1968 to 1972, serving several bases in the United States and in one tour in Southeast Asia. He owned Paul Rice Signs in Morgan Hill for 40 years before retirement. Many of his signs are still visible in the downtown today, including monument signs at the City Offices. He was a long time Volunteer with the Morgan Hill Historical Society and Morgan Hill Freedom Fest July Fourth Parade, giving of his unique talents.

Predeceased by father, Robert, mother Jean and special grandniece, Mary. Survived by wife of 40 years, Bonni (Bauer), Daughter Corey, Faulkner , grandson, Dustin Faulkner, sister, Robin (Jim) Guynn, nieces, Jennifer (Dave), Chervin and Elizabeth (Kurt) Harper, grandniece, Hallie, Grandnephew, Connor, and many cousins of the Franklin, Allen, Chiri, and Rice families. Per his wishes, no services will be held.



