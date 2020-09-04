1/
Penny Frank Doubek
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Frank Doubek, 59, died Wednesday, August 26 in California of an apparent heart attack.
Born and raised in Syracuse she was the fourth child of Warren and Janice Frank.
She was pre deceased by her parents and a brother Jeffrey. Her family includes her husband Scott, their sons Josh, Michael, and Sam; her "4 legged children" Charlie and Rose; her brother Gary, and her sister Pam (John) Renock; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Penny was a graduate of Jamesville DeWitt High School, and attended Ithaca College. She enjoyed a long and successful career in the mortgage brokerage business in California.
She was an avid skier, tennis player, gardener, chicken whisperer, and recent fly fisher. She will forever be remembered for her charisma and way of lighting up a room. She was everyone's' confidante.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be in Adath Yeshurun Cemetery in Syracuse where she will be buried next to her parents and brother.
Everyone is welcome to virtually attend the service beginning at 11:55AM on Friday, September 4th on the Sisskind Funeral Service Facebook Page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan Hill from Sep. 4 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Service
11:45 AM
Sisskind Funeral Service Facebook Page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Habing Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
September 4, 2020
This is such a shock. Penny is remembered by us as a vibrant, witty, and generous person. Our family send our heartfelt condolences to Scott, Josh, Michael, and Sammy, and all who miss her. May the grace and strength of all the love of your friends and family and the divine sustain you as you go about the business of missing her every day.
Dina Campeau
Friend
September 3, 2020
Penny was a close friend and competitor in mortgage.
Bill Dallas
Friend
September 3, 2020
I was lucky enough to have spent weekend after weekend at the Doubek’s while growing up. I’ll never forget any of the great times she facilitated. Penny had a tremendous influence on me and was a role model that few people are blessed enough to have in their life.
Much love from the Campeau family
Nathan Campeau
Friend
September 2, 2020
It was my honor to work with Penny for years. She was always the brightest Soul in the room. Rest In Peace, Penny.
Randy Florence
Coworker
September 2, 2020
Penny was the most "can do" person I have ever met. If there was a way, she would find it. She was funny, caring, always talking about her wonderful family, charismatic and someone I looked up to. She was brilliant at her job and always rolled with the punches. She was generous to a fault. Her loss is going to leave a large hole in everyone that knew her hearts.
Pamela Barnett
Friend
September 2, 2020
Penny and I were roommates at Cazenovia College. You always had a smile on your face and would light up a room. It has been years since I have seen you but I think of you everyday when I put on my perfume...Shalimar. You introduced me to Shalimar 40 yrs ago. Rest In Peace my friend and mat God take care of your beautiful family until you meet again.
Karen Clancy Alsever
Classmate
September 1, 2020
Penny, you were always a ray of sunshine wherever or whatever you were doing. We will miss you.
Victor Karazija
Friend
September 1, 2020
No words, just heart broken... I will forever be grateful for having had Penny in my life. I will forever miss her beautiful smile, her bubbly personality, her positive attitude, her infectious laugh, her goofiness, her generosity, her love... and I know as I say these words I speak on behalf of everyone that knew her, that’s just who she was. I love you Penny Doubek, I will forever miss you...RIP
Carmen Konen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved