Penny Frank Doubek, 59, died Wednesday, August 26 in California of an apparent heart attack.

Born and raised in Syracuse she was the fourth child of Warren and Janice Frank.

She was pre deceased by her parents and a brother Jeffrey. Her family includes her husband Scott, their sons Josh, Michael, and Sam; her "4 legged children" Charlie and Rose; her brother Gary, and her sister Pam (John) Renock; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Penny was a graduate of Jamesville DeWitt High School, and attended Ithaca College. She enjoyed a long and successful career in the mortgage brokerage business in California.

She was an avid skier, tennis player, gardener, chicken whisperer, and recent fly fisher. She will forever be remembered for her charisma and way of lighting up a room. She was everyone's' confidante.

A private graveside service for the immediate family will be in Adath Yeshurun Cemetery in Syracuse where she will be buried next to her parents and brother.

Everyone is welcome to virtually attend the service beginning at 11:55AM on Friday, September 4th on the Sisskind Funeral Service Facebook Page.



