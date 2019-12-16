|
In memory of Ravinder Singh Purewal, who was born on March 7, 1955 to Dalbir Kaur Purewal and Late Jarnail Singh Purewal in Chakmuglani, Punjab, India. Affectionately called "Ruby" or "Ravi" by his loved ones, Ravinder passed away and joined God surrounded by his family from complications after cardiac arrest on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in San Jose, California at the age of 64. After immigrating to the Central Valley, (Livingston,Turlock) California in the Spring of 1974, Ruby began his journey towards the American Dream, working hard to support his family, which consisted of his parents and younger siblings: Jasvinder K Sandhu, Late Paramjit Singh Purewal, Surjit Singh Purewal, and Kulvinder Warya.
On February 25th, 1980, Ravi married Ravinder Kaur Purewal and the two went on to live together in happiness and love for the last 39 years. Ravi leaves behind two children, Harvir Singh Purewal and Paul Singh Purewal (Rupinder K Purewal), and one grandson, Yuvraj Singh Purewal. Ravinder was a pillar of his community in both San Jose and Morgan Hill, where he was known as the lovable boss at the local 7/11 store on West Main Street. His wise, fair, and genuine character is what made him so admired and why people naturally gravitated to him in times of need of direction and guidance.
He exhibited all of the qualities of a noble gentleman, always showing his selfless attitude by putting others before himself. Ruby was always active and moving, whether it was on the field hockey field, scoring goals, or in his many travels abroad to places like Brazil, China, Europe and beyond. He had a beautiful aura that lit up every room he entered, and his presence, energy, and smile will be missed by all. The legacy Ravinder leaves behind will forever be immortalized as a guide on how to live a fulfilling, clean-hearted life for generations to come.
Funeral Service was held at Spangler Mortuary, Sunnyale, CA on December 8, 2019 followed by Ardas and Bhog at the San Jose Sikh Gurdwara.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019