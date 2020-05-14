Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Edward Mussallem died peacefully at his home on March 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and loyal caregivers, who will dearly miss him. The cause of death was congestive heart failure. Born August 14, 1940 in San Francisco to Richard Edward Mussallem and Edith Mussallem (née Farrell), he is survived by his children, Alexandra Mussallem (John Akapo), Richard Mussallem (Trina Cisneros), and Nicholas Mussallem (Marisa Mussallem); grandchildren, Gavin Mussallem, Sophie Akapo, Chloe Mussallem, Tessa Mussallem, and Calla Mussallem; siblings, Neil Mussallem (Loret), Greg Mussallem (Patricia), Larry Mussallem (Maria), Ann Mussallem Alioto (Lawrence), and brother-in-law, Michael Dunne; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Stephen Mussallem, and his sister, Joan Dunne.Richard was an independent and free-spirited man. He loved his family, his friends, and his soccer community. His dedication to community service provided hundreds of children with the opportunity to play competitive soccer in Salinas and the Monterey area – an opportunity that would not have been possible without his vision and generosity. He lead a vibrant life, and the family invites everyone to visit www.richardmussallem.com for the full obituary.Richard's children wish to extend heartfelt and deep gratitude to his devoted friends, particularly Sergio Herrera and his mother, Amada Herrera, and to Richard's devoted caregivers, Jamie Roberts and Tammy Colon, who cared for him through the end of his life and helped him pass on. The family also wishes to thank Majestic Hospice.Richard would want any donations in his name made to the El Camino Football Club Salinas at www.ecfcsalinas.com/donate/. Richard's children will announce a celebration of their father's life in the upcoming months.

