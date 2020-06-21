Ruby was born in Norman, Arkansas to Lee Monroe Meeks and Fannie Ellen Greene Meeks on September 4, 1930. She was the third of seven children: Erbie, Lonnie, twins Harley and Arlene Meeks Foshee, and twins Jack and Joe. Ruby's family came to California in 1943, settling in Santa Clara, California. Soon, the family moved to Paradise Valley before moving to Madrone. After graduating from Live Oak High School in 1949, Ruby immediately took a position as high school secretary, and she often shared many fond memories of helping the "kids" at school. She went on to complete her 44 year career as Executive Secretary to the Superintendent of the MH Unified School District. Ruby loved her 70+ years as a Morgan Hill resident, where she gathered many dear friends.
In 1954 she married Art Ferranti and through hard work and saving, bought their home and prune orchard in Madrone. They enjoyed their farm life for the next 15 years and raised two daughters: Cindy Ferranti Smith and Jackie Ferranti until my father's passing in 1969 and where she continued to live until her recent passing. Many family occasions, weddings, celebrations with many local Morgan Hill friends were enjoyed at this special place.
Ruby was an amazing mother to Cindy Ferranti Smith and Jackie Ferranti; grandmother to David (Brenda Jano) Coleman, Amy (Richard Garcia) Coleman, Crystal Coleman Freitas, Kelsey, Austin and Hannah Smith; great grandmother to Oliver Coleman (David); Michael, Richard, and Nicholas Garcia (Amy); Jayson, Destinee, Shayna Jo, and Shyann Leigh, Saydee Freitas (Crystal). A wonderful aunt and friend to many she was admired as an independent, strong woman and the "rock" of our family.
"Volunteer" was Ruby's middle name. She dedicated many hours to the Morgan Hill Historical Society, St. Catherine's Outreach, Morgan Hill Flower Lovers, Women In Touch, St. Louise Hospital, MH Senior Center and the list goes on. One of her most beloved charities is the American Cancer Society where she volunteered several years.
"Everyone knew Ruby"! Dearly loved by her town, she earned recognition as "Morgan Hill Woman of the Year." Her family continues to welcome wonderful stories and memories of Ruby. We thank everyone for your friendship and genuine love of this beautiful person. She loved all of you, and knew you loved her too. Ruby will be interred with Art Ferranti at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Morgan Hill. We will plan a service and celebration of life when the right time allows us to. Until then, thank you for making Ruby's life a beautiful and well lived one.
Memorial donations can be made to Ruby's favorite charity: cancer.org or via mail to:
American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
In 1954 she married Art Ferranti and through hard work and saving, bought their home and prune orchard in Madrone. They enjoyed their farm life for the next 15 years and raised two daughters: Cindy Ferranti Smith and Jackie Ferranti until my father's passing in 1969 and where she continued to live until her recent passing. Many family occasions, weddings, celebrations with many local Morgan Hill friends were enjoyed at this special place.
Ruby was an amazing mother to Cindy Ferranti Smith and Jackie Ferranti; grandmother to David (Brenda Jano) Coleman, Amy (Richard Garcia) Coleman, Crystal Coleman Freitas, Kelsey, Austin and Hannah Smith; great grandmother to Oliver Coleman (David); Michael, Richard, and Nicholas Garcia (Amy); Jayson, Destinee, Shayna Jo, and Shyann Leigh, Saydee Freitas (Crystal). A wonderful aunt and friend to many she was admired as an independent, strong woman and the "rock" of our family.
"Volunteer" was Ruby's middle name. She dedicated many hours to the Morgan Hill Historical Society, St. Catherine's Outreach, Morgan Hill Flower Lovers, Women In Touch, St. Louise Hospital, MH Senior Center and the list goes on. One of her most beloved charities is the American Cancer Society where she volunteered several years.
"Everyone knew Ruby"! Dearly loved by her town, she earned recognition as "Morgan Hill Woman of the Year." Her family continues to welcome wonderful stories and memories of Ruby. We thank everyone for your friendship and genuine love of this beautiful person. She loved all of you, and knew you loved her too. Ruby will be interred with Art Ferranti at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Morgan Hill. We will plan a service and celebration of life when the right time allows us to. Until then, thank you for making Ruby's life a beautiful and well lived one.
Memorial donations can be made to Ruby's favorite charity: cancer.org or via mail to:
American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478
Oklahoma City, OK 73123
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morgan Hill from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.