Tisha Sheeder Mulkey passed away quietly at age 71 on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a short illness. Tisha is survived by her daughter Crystal Cheney, brother Bill Sheeder and his wife Barbara, and sister Jude Saaks. Tisha was a devoted grandmother to David, Zak and Immy Howard, Sarah and Jenna Ramirez, and Natalie Mulkey. Tisha is also survived by her rescue dogs Shelby and Nancy.

A long time IBM employee, Tisha left the company in 2002 to work at Bonessa Brothers RV in Gilroy, where she quickly became an important part of the team. She later volunteered with various organizations devoted to supporting animals. Most recently, she was a valued assistant and adopted member of the Misra family of Morgan Hill.

Tisha enjoyed being a part of her neighborhood, regular workouts at Orange Theory Fitness, and visiting Capitola.

Tisha had an infectious laugh and smiled often. She remained upbeat and positive throughout her illness and will be missed by all.

A celebration of life will be announced later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store