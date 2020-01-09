|
Verl V. Bentley - Gromm was born September 26th, 1924 in Ponca, Nebraska to her parents; August and Ester Rahn. She lived with her parents, brother Lloyd and sister Donna in Ponca for her childhood. Surviving polio in her youth, she became a teacher at the age of 15 in a single room school house. Later she moved to Lincoln, Nebraska to learn telegraphy to work on the railroad. After graduating her first assignment was in Sacramento, California. Leaving home in her late teens she braved the trip to California. While working for the Western Pacific Railroad on Feather River Canyon she meet Frank S. Bentley who was working for Southern Pacific Railroad also as a telegrapher. They fell in love and were married in 1946. They lived in Yuba City, California where they had three children; David, Dale and Deanna. Frank changed careers from Southern Pacific to Sunsweet while Verl cared for the children. In the mid 50's the family moved to Morgan Hill, California after the flood in Yuba City. Frank continued to work for Sunsweet and Verl was a community leader for 4H. She also performed other activities within the community. Once David, Dale and Deanna were older she went to work for Dr. Erickson's office, later worked Lombardo's Donuts and Mission Trails.
Verl, Frank and the kids continued to live in Morgan Hill thru the 70's. The kids were now grown. David enlisted in the Navy and later married Karen. Dale was exploring business ventures and later married Pam. Deanna meet Dennis (Dude) and was married in 1972. Soon after Verl and Frank moved to Stockton, California where Frank worked for Diamond Walnuts. He retired later due to heart and health issues. They remained in Stockton and Frank passed away in 1985. Verl stayed in the Stockton and had a childcare business out of her home taking care of infants and toddlers. Her family had grown by this time to include many grandchildren, later great grandchildren and even great great grandchildren. Family was very important to her and we all spent holidays, birthdays and special occasions together as much as possible.
After living alone for several years Verl meet William G. Gromm on blind date. They dated, fell in love and were married in 1989. Verl's family now grew to included Bill's children and grandchildren. They lived their lives together in Stockton and travelled the world for the next decade. Enjoying retirement and lives together.
Bill passed away in 2012 and Verl's health was declining due to dementia. She moved back to Morgan Hill to be close to her daughter Deanna, son-in-law Dude and their family; who oversaw her care for the remainder of her life. She lived her last years at Villa Serena who's staff took loving care of her day to day needs. She passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of December 26th 2019 to the loving arms of her savior. A private service will be held for family.
Published in Morgan Hill Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020