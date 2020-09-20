1/
Ailene Blanton Starnes
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ailene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ailene Blanton Starnes

November 19, 1937 - September 12, 2020

Catherine Ailene Blanton Starnes, born Nov. 19, 1937, slipped the bounds of earth Saturday, Sept 9, 2020, at Hospice House in Forest City, after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Starnes of Asheville; and parents, Cora Parks Blanton and Paul Blanton of Morganton. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorcas Starnes Epley (Joe) of Greenville, S.C.; brothers-in-law, John Starnes (Betty) of Greer, S.C., and Jerry Starnes (Bronwen) of Brevard; cousin, Jean Brooks of Nebo; and several nieces and nephews. Ailene lived in Starnes Cove in Candler, all her married life, but after Steve died eight years ago, she moved to LaurelWoods Assisted Living in Columbus, N.C. She worked many years as a sales associate for J.C. Penney department store in Asheville before retiring. No formal service is planned.

Padgett and King Mortuary and Crematory

www.padgettking.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Padgett & King Mortuary
227 East Main Street
Forest City, NC 28043
(828) 245-4951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Padgett & King Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved