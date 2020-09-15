1/1
Arlene Abee Baker

April 20, 1933 - September 13, 2020

Mrs. Arlene Abee Baker, 87, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Baker was born April 20, 1933, in Burke County, a daughter of the late James Produs Abee and Alberta Wilson Abee Barker.

She was a faithful member of Valdese First Baptist Church, serving on the welcome committee and a member and planner of the OWLS. Arlene worked for City Motor Co. as office manager for a number of years and was retired as Payroll Manager with Valdese Mfg. Co. after 35 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Abee.

Surviving are her husband of almost 68 years, Howard Baker of the home; children, Alice Marie Baker of Rock Hill, S.C., Rick Kenneth Baker of Charlotte and Joy Baker Cook of Harrisburg. Also surviving are her grandchildren, James Ian Cook and Isabel Baker Cook; and sisters, JoAnn Hallyburton of Rutherford College and Nancy Jackson of Ellijay, Ga.; sister-in-law, Sue Hardkleroad Abee; niece, Sharon Abee Lisnenby; and nephews, Rex Jackson, Mark Abee and Edward Hallyburton.

A service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the Valdese First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Horldt officiating. A private interment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Valdese First Baptist Church, 500 Faet St., Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published in The News Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
